Twins top Brewers 2-0 with strong Albers start, Donaldson HR

By DAVE CAMPBELL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson’s two-run home run in the first inning for Minnesota stood up for well-traveled starter Andrew Albers, and the Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Friday.

Albers (1-0) threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start in four seasons, limiting the first-place Brewers to three hits and one walk. The 35-year-old Canadian left-hander was promoted last week from Triple-A as yet another reinforcement for a depleted Twins pitching staff after three years in Japan.

The Brewers, whose NL Central lead over Cincinnati was shaved to 7 1/2 games, had their baseball-best road record fall to 42-22.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (4-5) needed 102 pitches for 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six hits and two walks. He had two of his six strikeouts with the bases loaded in the second inning, but the two-out line drive into the left field bleachers for Donaldson’s 20th homer loomed over the rest of the night.

Relievers Jorge Alcala, Danny Coulombe and Tyler Duffey picked up where Albers left off, with four of their eight outs by strikeout. When Duffey got Avisaíl García looking at a curveball to end the eighth with one runner on, García argued the call by home plate umpire Brian Gorman and was ejected. Alex Colomé pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save, striking out two.

The outlook for these teams has shifted hard since the season-opening series in Milwaukee, when the two-time defending AL Central champion Twins were one out away from a sweep. After losing the first game in 10 innings, when the Brewers rallied for three runs in the ninth, the Twins bounced back to win the next two games. They’ve produced little resiliency since.

With Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda currently on the injured list, and Maeda set for season-ending elbow surgery next week, none of the original members of the rotation remain in that role. Jose Berrios and J.A. Happ were traded, and Matt Shoemaker was released.

That’s why Albers was here, returning to a Twins team he pitched for in 2016. His last major league start was Sept. 30, 2017, for Seattle.

BUXTON IS BACK

The Twins are long-buried in the standings, but they got a bump from the return of star center fielder Byron Buxton after a 55-game absence following a broken pinky finger on his left hand.

He said before he expects some residual soreness.

“You can play through some things, and you’ve just got to know how to play through it and know what can make it worse,” said Buxton, who went 0 for 3 with a walk. “I just want to play.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: SS Willy Adames (right quadriceps) was out of the lineup for the third straight game but was on track for DH duty on Saturday after a satisfactory round of pregame running. ... 3B/1B Eduardo Escobar (right hamstring), the former Twins sparkplug who won’t get to play this weekend in his first trip to Target Field since being traded to Arizona in 2018, has been progressing well in his on-field workouts, manager Craig Counsell said. Escobar is eligible to return on Thursday.

Twins: To make room for Buxton, C Mitch Garver was placed on the injured list (lower back tightness). ... Alcala was activated after missing the last 15 games (triceps tendinitis). There are still nine other pitchers on the injured list.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.44 ERA) starts the middle game of the series. He pitched in the fourth inning in his last outing, limited to 68 pitches as a precaution coming off the COVID-19 list.

Twins: LHP Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.56 ERA) takes the mound on Saturday night. The rookie gave up seven runs on eight hits and five walks in five innings in his last turn in New York.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

