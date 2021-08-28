Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ed Asner reflects on his career, admits he preferred The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Lou Grant

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 91-year-old TV hall of famer says that on Mary Tyler Moore, "the effect of the laugh at the right moment was enormously restorative and energizing. You don’t have that with an hour show, you just don’t... There’s nothing more fun than hearing rip-roaring laughter from an audience."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and later in the drama "Lou Grant," has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Ed Asner, Star of ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ and ‘Up,’ Dies at 91

The world lost one of its most-beloved screen icons this weekend when multiple Emmy winner Ed Asner passed away. Asner was known to generations of film and TV fans for a variety of roles, but he was probably most famous as the gruff journalist Lou Grant, first as a supporting character on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and then as the lead of his own spinoff, Lou Grant.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Ed Asner Dead at 91: Actor Remembered for ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show, ‘Up,’ and Hundreds of Iconic Roles

Ed Asner, the beloved actor who famously played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Sunday, August 29. He was 91. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” a statement on his official Twitter account read. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.”
CelebritiesDecider

As Lou Grant, Ed Asner Showed That Vulnerability Is Masculinity

If you were born before 1990, then you can sum up Ed Asner’s pop culture legacy with three words: “I hate spunk.” If you were born in the last 30 years, there are probably just two words: “Elf” and “Up.” But back to those three words, an iconic line delivered by Asner in the pilot episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. You know the scene: meek Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) is interviewing for a job at WJM-TV, a news station in Minneapolis. She’s broken an engagement, moved to the city, and is ready to live her life on her terms. There’s just one big obstacle: a stocky bulldozer of a man parked behind a desk. His name’s Lou Grant (played by Asner) and he’s the exact opposite of meek. After a disastrous interview wherein Lou asks questions he legally can’t ask and Mary answers questions a few prompts too late, the cantankerous newsman gets up close to Mary, delivers his final verdict on her as a job candidate, and makes history:
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Legendary Actor Ed Asner Known For Philanthropy & 'The Mary Tyler Moore' Show Dies At 91

Hollywood TV legend Ed Asner known for his work as "Lou Grant" in The Mary Tyler Moore Show has died peacefully at 91. Asner came from humble beginnings, born in Kansas City on November 15, 1929. The one day showbiz bigwig got his start in theatre in Chicago and quickly worked his way to Hollywood, going on to win 7 Emmy awards — the most of any male actor — as well as a SAG Life Achievement Award in 2001.
CelebritiesPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ed Asner, gruff ‘Lou Grant’ star, dead at 91

Ed Asner, who portrayed grizzled news producer “Lou Grant” for more than a decade, as well as other rough-around-the-edge characters, has died at 91. Asner’s family confirmed the death on social media on Sunday. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” the family...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zooey Deschanel Posts Sweet Tribute To Late Elf Co-Star Ed Asner

On Sunday, August 29, actor Ed Asner passed away at the age of 91. Along with his numerous TV credits, such as playing Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the character’s same-named spinoff series, Asner also starred in many movies over his long career, which includes playing Santa Claus in 2003’s Elf. Now Zooey Deschanel, who also appeared in the Christmas movie, has paid tribute to her late co-star.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Kaley Cuoco And John Ritter's Relationship

Beloved actor John Ritter died of an aortic dissection in 2003 after falling ill on the set of ABC's "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter." Actor Kaley Cuoco and Ritter starred in the ABC series, playing the roles of daughter and father, Bridget and Paul Hennessy, per IMDb. The series "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter" ran from 2002 to 2005. According to USA Today, Ritter died on September 11, 2003, a few days before the second season of the popular ABC series began airing.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."

Comments / 0

Community Policy