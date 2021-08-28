Cancel
Molly Shannon says "it's the greatest ever" that people are writing roles for her, from The Other Two to The White Lotus

"I feel like I've worked so hard for that and I really appreciate it and I celebrate it," she says of her high-profile roles this month. "I think it's so important to not take stuff for granted and to celebrate the victories when you have a part that you feel you're great for. I get like, 'Yes!' I definitely appreciate it and I'm grateful, because I feel like what's the point if you don't have those moments of just celebrating victories like that in a hard business like show business? What's the point? So I feel I do have a positive attitude."

www.primetimer.com

