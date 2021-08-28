Chip Gaines shaves off his long hair bald for charity
The Magnolia Network star raised over $300,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital after cutting off the long hair he grew during the pandemic.www.primetimer.com
The Magnolia Network star raised over $300,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital after cutting off the long hair he grew during the pandemic.www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0