Chip Gaines shaves off his long hair bald for charity

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines has always been a good-looking dude. But he has a brand new look now, and the reason behind it will warm your heart. Chip Gaines and his wife, Joanna Gaines, are without a doubt two of the biggest stars on the Home and Garden TV channel. The couple started their very own show, Fixer Upper, way back in 2013. It spanned for a total of five years and it quickly made its way up the charts as one of the most popular design and renovation shows on television.