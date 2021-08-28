Cancel
TV Series

PEN15's animated special might be its best episode yet

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
The Hulu coming-of-age comedy's "Jacuzzi" special released Friday "boldly reinforces the humiliation and hilarity of Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s series about adolescent agonies," says Stuart Heritage. He adds: "What at first threatened to be gimmicky and off-putting – the sight of two women in their 30s playing adolescent versions of themselves certainly takes a moment of adjustment – has quickly grown into a gorgeously observed comedy about the agony of being trapped between two worlds. While it largely treads the same ground as Netflix’s Big Mouth, PEN15 is a much more delicate affair. Not for nothing does its second season currently hold a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Miraculously, 'Jacuzzi' manages to somehow best everything that has come before. A small, sweet holiday episode, it sees Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (again, voicing their teenage counterparts), take a holiday to Florida with Anna’s newly single father. They meet some boys, try some alcohol, get into a moderate amount of trouble. In all honesty, nothing of any great importance happens, but it all feels important thanks to the lens through which it’s seen. In this regard, the animation actually helps a great deal. The style they’ve chosen is cheap and jerky which, whether intentional or not, comes off like a cunning detail. PEN15 is set 20 years ago, and the animation is instantly reminiscent of elements from MTV’s 90s showcase series Liquid Television. The fact that 'Jacuzzi' is animated also means that the show’s central conceit – here are some adult women playing children – becomes better obscured. Erskine and Konkle no longer need to try to de-age themselves with clothes and makeup, and there’s no longer a moment of jarring creepiness when they start to chat up 13-year-old boys. In animated form, Maya and Erskine are exactly the same as everyone else. If the age gap between performer and character has been putting you off, then this episode could be your jumping-off point. It also allows for perhaps the most excruciatingly relatable moment in the entire series."

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won't hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it's already claimed a spot on the streaming service's list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
Movies
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
TV & Videos

Why 'Pen15' Turned to Animation for a Pivotal Florida Vacation Episode

When Anna Konkle was a teenager she took a cruise over one of her vacation breaks. It was a ship that featured a "teen club" on board, which allowed her to experience some freedom and spend time with strangers who momentarily became her best friends. At the time, she thought she would stay in touch with them forever. "It did not happen, obviously," she says. "Vacation, especially at that age, you can't bring that with you; it has to stay there."
TV Series

Despite Its Millennial Nostalgia, 'PEN15' Still Resonates With Gen Z

In the American comedy series, the supposed gap between the generations is put to the ultimate test as the show's frontrunners play teen versions of themselves. In "PEN15," Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle boldly go where no two 34-year-old women have ever gone before: back to middle school. Set in 2000, Erskine and Konkle play the 13-year-old versions of themselves in this cheekily named comedy that gained rave reviews but, as they parade around in painfully antiquated early aughts looks, many Gen Zers may not feel that the show is for them. However, the pain of middle school is more uniting than most assume, and it's definitely worth tuning in to see for yourself before the show's latest installment drops on Aug. 27.
TV Series
Primetimer

PEN15's One-Off Animated Special Deserves to Be a Trend-Setter

Talk to anybody who watches a sufficient amount of Brit TV, and the topic will eventually turn to the very British custom of the Christmas special and how great it would be if American shows followed suit. We do Christmas episodes, of course, but it's much rarer that an American TV show will do a proper Christmas special, which is to say a standalone episode that airs separately from any official season. Ted Lasso recently opted for a Christmas special that was standalone in concept, but still dropped somewhat awkwardly within the show's second season. (We're getting there, America!) Releasing today on Hulu, Pen15 's animated special is not a Christmas episode — far from it, actually. But it contains within it the standalone, slightly out-of-time spirit of a proper holiday special, and since we don't know when the rest of Pen15's second season is coming, it serves the purpose that many Christmas specials do: a little bonus taste of a favorite show while we wait for it to return in earnest.
TV Series

Television's 25 best episodes of the 2000s

Before 2000, the dawn of prestige TV, the bulk of American TV shows were knocking out some 22 episodes per season, factory-like. Now, in the manner of the Brits, TV producers — particularly on cable and streaming — take a boutique approach, putting out only six or maybe a whopping 12 episodes of a series per year. That enables them to craft each one carefully and lovingly. I suspect that if David Chase & Co. had to grind out 22 hours of "The Sopranos" every year, the show would be more like processed baloney than gourmet gabagool.
TV & Videos

Review: Amazon Prime's 'Modern Love' Gets Its Own Pandemic Special in Season Two Episode Three "Strangers On a (Dublin) Train"

Modern Love has truly lived up to its name, as nothing gets more modern than a relationship forming on a train between a self-identified manic pixie dream girl and short haired Jon Snow just before Ireland's COVID-19 lockdown. The episode also achieves the goal of being as realistic as possible, as nothing is more real than hearing Kit Harrington's (Game of Thrones) Michael say, "I'm sure things will return to normal in a few days," when discussing preliminary lockdown procedures.
TV Series

Netflix's Lucifer To Feature Animated Episode For Sixth Season

Netflix's Lucifer is slated to premiere it's final season on September 10th and one of the episodes, entitled "Yabba Dabba Do-Me" will be animated. As can be seen in the trailer, the episode looks to take a very Looney Tunes-like aesthetic to the typically live-action series inspired by Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. The animated episode was produced by Warner Bros. Animation with a lot of the same people who have worked on Harley Quinn. A synopsis for the final season can be seen below along with the trailer that features a tease of the animated action that is on it's way.
TV Series
Primetimer

B Positive overhauls its premise and cast for Season 2

The first season of the Chuck Lorre comedy revolved around Thomas Middleditch's Drew, a recently divorced therapist who needed a new kidney, which is supplied by Annaleigh Ashford's Gina. Season 1 focused on their growing friendship. In Season 2, the focus will shift to the assisted living facility where Gina works. As a result, B Positive, created by Marco Pennette, has promoted Linda Lavin, Gary Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens to series regulars after they recurred last season and added six new actors. Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Celia Weston and Jim Beaver will recur as residents of the assisted living facility, while Anna Maria Horsford will play the facility's administrator. Season 1 regulars Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell are all set to return. "Having donated a kidney and saved a man's life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting," Lorre said in a statement. "She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she's been working. In the meantime, Drew is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he's convinced he's in love with Gina. It's complicated."
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Adult Swim celebrates 20 years of weird comedy

Cartoon Network's late-night comedy block launched on Sept. 2, 2001. "By all accounts, it was a minor miracle that Adult Swim ever made it off the drawing board 20 years ago," says The New York Times' Sarah Bahr. "Money was next to nonexistent. The editor of Cartoon Network's first original series worked from a closet. A celebrity guest on that series, unaware of the weirdness he had signed up for, walked out mid-taping. In retrospect, it seems right that one of modern TV's most consistent generators of bizarro humor — and cult followings — had origins that were, themselves, pretty freewheeling." As Mike Lazzo, who oversaw programming for Adult Swim before he retired in 2019, put it: "It was really just a labor of love. I think the audience could tell that and responded to it." Bahr adds: "Early on, the idea was to create a late-night programming block for Cartoon Network's sizable adult audience. What resulted was a hit, and over the years, Adult Swim's early lo-fi aesthetic — as much a necessity as a choice, Lazzo said — attracted ambitious, out-of-the-box ideas, including an animated show starring a talking wad of meat (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), a cheesy talk show hosted by a Hanna-Barbera superhero (Space Ghost Coast to Coast) and a surreal, live-action satire of clumsy public-access TV (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!)." Tim Heidecker, who co-created Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! with Eric Wareheim, says of Adult Swim: "We wouldn't have fit in anywhere else. There's no other place on TV that made sense for us, and maybe that's still the case." ALSO: Why Adult Swim's strange early days can never be replaced.
Movies

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
TV Series

HBO's The Last of Us Appears to Have Wrapped Its First Episode

HBO's The Last of Us series has apparently wrapped production on its first episode. As previously announced, Kantemir Balagov is directing the first episode of the highly anticipated adaptation for HBO, and Balagov recently shared on social media that his job, such as it is, is done. While Balagov didn't exactly say the words that production was finished on the first episode, he did everything but. After Balagov's involvement, it is known that directors Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbasi will also be directing episodes for the series.

