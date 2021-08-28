People over 65 find Netflix and other streaming services to be a "lifesaver"
"It is like going out to the cinema several times a week – I have never ever watched as much TV as I do now," says retired forensic psychiatrist social worker Amanda Tuckey. Michael Greason, who's also retired, adds: "I watch TV almost entirely on streaming services – I think they are fantastic. I like to watch programs targeted to people much younger than me. They are fun, harmless, lacking in violence or other unpleasantness and generally easy to take. Shows such as Alexa & Katie, Never Have I Ever, or Kate and Koji are an enjoyable way to pass half an hour without bad language or violence."www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0