Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

People over 65 find Netflix and other streaming services to be a "lifesaver"

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago

"It is like going out to the cinema several times a week – I have never ever watched as much TV as I do now," says retired forensic psychiatrist social worker Amanda Tuckey. Michael Greason, who's also retired, adds: "I watch TV almost entirely on streaming services – I think they are fantastic. I like to watch programs targeted to people much younger than me. They are fun, harmless, lacking in violence or other unpleasantness and generally easy to take. Shows such as Alexa & Katie, Never Have I Ever, or Kate and Koji are an enjoyable way to pass half an hour without bad language or violence."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alexa Katie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

How to Stream TV for Free on Roku

Here's a fact: You don't need to pay a monthly fee to stream great shows and movies on your TV, thanks to Roku. For the uninitiated, Roku is an easy-to-use, digital streaming platform that features just about every subscription streaming service available, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more. There are also a number of apps filled with television shows and movies you can watch for free. The selection includes classic television (Star Trek, Degrassi) and modern television (CSI, Survivor, Black-ish), plus plenty of great movies, such as The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. You can even catch some free Roku originals, such as The Demi Lovato Show.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV & VideosCNET

Candyman isn't streaming on HBO Max or Netflix, sorry

HBO Max has become synonymous with streaming new theatrical movies, thanks to an unprecedented number of films streaming there at no extra cost the same day they hit US cinemas. But this weekend's biggest movie, the horror sequel Candyman, isn't available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix or anywhere for that matter.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Netflix To Stream Classic 1980s Sitcom ‘Major Dad’

Anyone looking for a true blast from the past will be pleased that Major Dad is heading to Netflix. In fact, all four seasons of the classic 1980s sitcom are set to stream on Netflix US. Moreover, those four seasons consist of a healthy 96 episodes. That is a lot of binging and plenty of popcorn! When will the beloved sitcom hit Netflix?
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max

Probably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.
TV & VideosPosted by
defpen

Streaming Syllabus: Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2021

Another month down and Netflix is gearing up for yet another month filled with original contact, classic movies and reality series. Not to mention, there is an entire back catalog of releases from previous months that you can check out. Below, you’ll find the complete calendar of releases coming to Netflix this month. Be sure to go through this carefully and make sure not to miss out on a new season of your favorite show.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Movies and TV Shows Similar to Netflix’s Crime Thriller Clickbait

Clickbait, a Netflix mini series, starts with Nick Brewer being kidnapped. Soon, he is seen in an online video with a placard saying he will die at five million views. The placard starts a twisting mystery that revealed sinister revenge plots, fraudulent profiles, and online identities to Nick’s family and the authorities. All these come from Nick’s secret online personas. The mystery in the show is so tense. It reminds viewers of the internet’s dark and dangerous impulses. Unfortunately, the unsuspected people take advantage of the innocent and unaware. And their actions result in disastrous consequences. If you enjoyed the Clickbait series, then here is a list of recommended series that are much similar to it. You can watch them on Amazon Prime, Hulu, or Netflix.
TV SeriesPocket-lint.com

What is Netflix Tudum? The new streaming event explained

(Pocket-lint) - It may have taken a few years, but someone at Netflix has clearly figured out that live events are big business when it comes to TV shows and movies - you only have to look at the various comic conventions around the world to see how huge they can become.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Netflix’s Clickbait Review: Stream it or Skip it?

Another whodunnit mystery that attempts to thrill the audience but doesn’t hit the mark? Netflix’s new crime series feels much longer than it is, and that might not be a good thing. ‘Clickbait’ revolves around the hope of a realistic portrayal of internet toxicity. The story focuses on a family...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix DOWN: Popular streaming app not working tonight

Thousands of reports are coming in tonight that the Netflix app isn’t working and doesn’t work on mobile phones. The outage began on August 28 at around 2am BST and appears to be affecting subscribers in several regions,. From what has been shared so far, those affected cannot access content...

Comments / 0

Community Policy