Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wild sign veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to 1-year deal

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jordie Benn to a one-year, $900,000 contract on Friday, adding another veteran option after an offseason of change on the blue line.

The 34-year-old Benn had one goal, nine assists and a plus-7 rating over 39 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets last season. He played in three playoff games for the Jets.

Benn has 24 goals, 103 assists, 670 hits and 908 blocked shots in 556 career NHL games, mostly with the Dallas Stars. The Wild will be his fifth NHL team.

The Wild return defensemen Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, but they bought out the contract of Ryan Suter, let Ian Cole leave as a free agent and lost Carson Soucy in the expansion draft. Prior to signing Benn, the Wild already added veteran free agents Alex Goligoski, Dmitry Kulikov and Jon Merrill.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

559K+
Followers
308K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordie Benn
Person
Ian Cole
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Jonas Brodin
Person
Alex Goligoski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Minnesota Wild#The Vancouver Canucks#Fifth Nhl#Ap Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLNHL

Benn signs one-year, $900,000 contract with Wild

Defenseman scored 10 points in 39 games with Canucks, Jets last season. Jordie Benn signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Minnesota Wild on Friday. The 34-year-old defenseman was an unrestricted free agent. He scored 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 39 regular-season games with the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets last season and had one assist in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bergeron Leads; Bruins Weddings; Chara And Crosby?

The ‘Shut Up and Play’ crowd trolls Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. The Boston Bruins hope to be sounding the goal horn at TD Garden on October 16 but lately they’ve been ringing wedding bells. Could Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara end up...
NHLYardbarker

Islanders Burning Questions: Is Pelech or Pulock the No. 1 Defenseman?

The New York Islanders are coming off another deep playoff run after a successful 2020-21 season. Despite coming up just short of the Stanley Cup Final, many players contributed to the Islanders’ second consecutive semifinal series. One of the team’s biggest strengths is their top defensive pairing of Ryan Pulock...
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Flyers sign Derick Brassard to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Flyers will just not stop adding some damn dudes to this damn roster!. Announced by the team on Wednesday, they have signed free agent center Derick Brassard to a one-year, $825,000 deal. Brassard, 33, is a veteran’s veteran forward, having appeared in a total of 905 NHL games...
NHLfoxnebraska.com

Storm swing deal for Lancers defenseman

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Tri-City Storm has acquired defenseman Aiden Dubinsky in a transaction with the Omaha Lancers. In exchange for Dubinsky, Omaha has received defenseman Ethan Elias and forward Colin Kessler. Aiden Dubinsky, 17, of Highland Park, Illinois, skated in forty-nine games last season for the Omaha Lancers. He...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres re-sign Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju to identical contracts

The Buffalo Sabres on Thursday locked up two of their three restricted free agents, re-signing center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Henri Jokiharju to identical three-year, $7.5 million contracts. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is now the Sabres’ only restricted free agent. Training camp is scheduled to begin later this month. The Mittelstadt...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wild sign Carson Lambos to entry-level deal

The Minnesota Wild got a rookie under contract, signing defenseman Carson Lambos to his three-year entry-level contract on Wednesday. This is Minnesota’s first ELC handed out to their class from the 2021 NHL Draft and the 26th overall pick certainly deserves a little bump. After his season in the Western Hockey League was put on pause last year, he went over to Finland and never really found his groove. Playing in three different divisions with three different rosters, Lambos’ draft stock dropped dramatically, having previously been heralded as one of the top defensemen and destined for a top-10 selection, and sliding down into the Wild’s lap at No. 26.
NHLholycitysinner.com

Stingrays Sign Defenseman Patrick Holway

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Patrick Holway for the 2021-2022 season. The Cohasset, Mass., native recently finished his senior campaign at Merrimack College that included nine points on three goals and six assists...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Joe Morrow signs with the Kontinental Hockey League

After spending last season in Finland, Joe Morrow isn’t on his way back to North America. Instead, the veteran defenseman has signed a one-year contract with Barys Nur-Sultan of the KHL. Morrow, 28, played 162 NHL games before heading overseas last year, suiting up for the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild signs one of its first-round picks, defenseman Carson Lambos

The Wild signed first-round draft pick Carson Lambos to an entry-level contract Wednesday. The 18-year-old defenseman was the 26th overall pick and the second in the first round for the Wild, which claimed Swedish goalie Jesper Wallstedt 20th overall. The 26th pick came from Pittsburgh as a result of the Jason Zucker trade during the 2019-20 season.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Wild: How the 2021-22 season could play out

In this article we will provide a full offseason analysis, highlighted by in-depth player analysis on newcomers and outgoers. The Wild’s backend, center depth, and final standings predictions. Minnesota Wild fans know one thing for sure — it has been a very wild offseason. No pun intended. But in all...
NHLtheahl.com

Kraken sign defenseman Olofsson

The Seattle Kraken have signed free-agent defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract. Olofsson, 26, tallied one goal and 11 assists with a plus-6 rating in 24 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2020-21, his sixth pro campaign. In 203 career AHL contests with Laval and Iowa, Olofsson has notched 11 goals and 60 assists for 71 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2015-16.
NHLmarkerzone.com

CANADIENS COULD EYE COYOTES CENTERMAN AS REPLACEMENT FOR KOTKANIEMI

As everyone knows by now, the Carolina Hurricanes signed restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet. Should Montreal choose not to match, Carolina will give them a first round pick and third round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman believes the Canadiens could flip those picks and try to acquire centerman Christian Dvorak.
NHLFOX 21 Online

Former UMD Defenseman Matt Cairns Signs AHL Deal With Rochester Americans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Former UMD defenseman Matt Cairns has signed a one-year contract with the Rochester Americans, the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres. Cairns spent just one season with the Bulldogs after playing three seasons for Cornell. This season, he tallied six assists with a +18 rating. Cairns was...
NHLtheahl.com

Ottawa re-signs Gustavsson to two-year deal

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a two-year contract. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, and the second year is one-way. Gustavsson, 23, made his NHL debut with Ottawa in 2020-21 and posted a record of 5-1-2 over nine games with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.
NHLFingerLakes1

Sabres re-sign defenseman Henri Jokiharju to three-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Henri Jokiharju to a three-year conract with an average annual value of $2.5 million, the team announced Thursday. The 22-year-old tallied eight points (3+5) in 46 games last season. Jokiharju averaged 19:01 during the final 27 contests of last season under coach Don Granato,...
HockeyThe Hockey Writers

3 Burning Questions Entering Red Wings Training Camp

There’s something so exciting and so pure about the week of training camps across every sport. The promise of a new year and a clean slate is on everybody’s minds, from the fans to the players themselves. The newest faces are looking to make a name for themselves among their new teammates, the familiar faces are either looking to build on the success or right the wrongs of the previous season, and the youngest players aim to assert themselves as professionals. With each drill and scrimmage comes a little bit of hope that this season will be better than the last.
NHLNHL

Rookie Rewind: Bowen Byram

Defenseman earned silver at world juniors before making NHL debut. ColoradoAvalanche.com is profiling players who completed their rookie seasons with the organization in 2020-21. This installment takes a look at defenseman Bowen Byram. After acquiring a first-round pick from the Ottawa Senators in November 2017, the Colorado Avalanche waited almost...
NHLzonecoverage.com

The Wild’s Roadmap To Finding A Center Should End At Tomas Hertl

Timing is one of the most important qualities a general manager needs to have. Identifying when the time is right to execute a move is essential to building a contender. For Bill Guerin, timing is even more paramount. The Minnesota Wild will enter next summer with nearly $12.75 million in dead cap due to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. He literally can’t afford to make any bad roster moves right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy