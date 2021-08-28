Cancel
Nicole Byer used to call herself "the Bob Saget of this generation"

Like Saget and his past work on America's Funniest Home Videos, the Nailed It! star hosts a show watched by people of all ages, yet gets dirty with her standup act. “Now that more people know about the show, I do try to not go as hard, or as blue, because I would hate for some grandma to be like, ‘My child loves this dirty, nasty, filthy woman?’” she tells The Last Laugh podcast. “So it is a hard balance to be like, ‘How do I actually get to be me?’ as opposed to, ‘How do I be me and give the show what they want?’ Because my comedy is pretty raunchy.” As for how long Byer will stick with Nailed It!, she says: “I love being employed. I love cashing a check. But jokes aside, I’ll do it for as long as they have me. It’s hard to articulate how cool it feels to bring so many people joy, especially since the last year-and-a-half has been sh*tty.”

www.primetimer.com

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

