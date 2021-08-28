Cancel
Ms. Pat thinks her new ultra-racy family sitcom with put BET+ on the map

Primetimer
 8 days ago
"They wanted me to know that this show was front and center for them and that they’re really taking it serious," the comedian and The Ms. Pat Show star says of her new sitcom, which premiered earlier this month. "I told them, 'Y’all may think I’m crazy, but this show will become your Handmaid’s Tale” like how that show was to Hulu. Nobody paid attention to Hulu until Handmaid’s Tale, baby. I can tell from the promotion that BET+ put behind this show that they really care about it. I told them, 'Dude, I feel like we at Netflix, but we at BET+.'"

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

