Chris D'Elia returns to the stand-up stage one year after sexual misconduct allegations

Rod Roddenberry says he has no idea what his late dad, who launched Star Trek 55 years ago last month, thought of the SNL sketch. “Dad passed away when I was 17," he says. "I was a young, immature kid who did not have those kinds of conversations with him.” But Rod Roddenberry says he personally hated the 1986 SNL sketch set at a Star Trek convention. “I never really appreciated that skit because I think it was demeaning to the fans,” Roddenberry, who is a producer on several Star Trek projects, tells The Hollywood reporter. “I think it was disrespectful, especially for a character who was an open-minded, intelligent leader.” He adds: But I don’t condemn it in any way. It’s Saturday Night Live, and it’s all fun.”