Emma Corrin reacts to seeing Elizabeth Debicki as The Crown's new Princess Diana, says she's satisfied with her one-season stint

"I feel so happy to have done the arc of her life that I did, but for me it feels like a very closed chapter," Corrin tells The New York Times of her Emmy-nominated performance. "I went into it knowing I wouldn’t continue. I saw the picture of Elizabeth, and I just think she looks absolutely brilliant. And then there were our photos side by side, and I felt really special — almost like a sort of sister feeling that there’s this continued likeness. She came to see the play that I just did in London because she’s friends with the director. We hadn’t met before, and it was wonderful. It was a bit of that thing where we felt like we knew each other so well, even though we didn’t."