Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Cobra Kai co-creator offers tips on how to successfully reboot classic shows and movies

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"DON’T rely on nostalgia," says Hayden Schlossberg, who co-created the just-renewed Netflix series with Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald. "Callbacks bring back memories, but they don’t tell a story. Even hard-core fans will tune out if they aren’t hooked into a compelling plot with great characters. The key is using nostalgia to create something new and exciting." He adds: "DON’T argue with the fans. There is nothing more futile than trying to convince fans who didn’t like something that they are wrong. If there is division in the fan base, let the fans argue among themselves. That is part of the fun."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobra Kai Co Creator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Has Another True Crime Hit on Its Hands

Netflix is continuing to cement its place as a go-to source for true crime, and its latest docuseries is proving that fact. Making its way to the streaming library on Wednesday, Aug. 4, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a new six-part series documenting the rise and fall of Miami drug kingpins Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, quickly made its way onto the Netflix streaming charts, pushing other popular titles like Manifest to the wayside.
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (September 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV & VideosPopculture

Ed Asner Remembered by 'Cobra Kai' Cast and Creators

Ed Asner died on Sunday at the age of 91, and the cast and creators of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai paid tribute to him. On the show, Asner played Sid Weinberg who is the stepfather of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Asner appeared in the first season twice and the third season once. Zabka went to Twitter to reveal he was "devastated by the news."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

A Life Goes On reboot is in the works with original stars Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is leading the potential revival of the groundbreaking 1989-1993 ABC family drama about a family with a son with Down syndrome. With Chris Burke's Corky, Life Goes On was the first show with a major character with Down syndrome. "The sequel will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, played by Martin, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown," according to Deadline. As TVLine notes, Lowe co-starred as the HIV-positive boyfriend of Martin's Becca who would eventually die of AIDS, so it's unclear how he'll appear in the series. The Life Goes On reboot will be shopped to networks and streaming services.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

Interview: ‘Cobra Kai’ creators on their first Emmy nominations and what’s coming up for season 4 [VIDEO]

It’s impressive that a show like Netflix’s Cobra Kai in 2021, which is centered around Johnny Lawrence, in many ways embodies the spirit of the man who beat him at the All Valley Tournament in the original Karate Kid film from 1984. Show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg spent some time with me recently to discuss their show’s first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Netflix reveals Cobra Kai season 5 is happening

Who cares that Cobra Kai season 4 isn't even here yet (it arrives in December), Netflix just made season 5 official. Yes, the adventures of the merged Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate dojos, as well as the Cobra Kai, aren't ending any time soon. Netflix made the announcement official to...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Offers Life-Saving Warning About Season 5 Scripts

Even with the fourth season of the "Karate Kid" sequel series still nearly four months away, Netflix and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg had some good news to share with Cobra Kai fans on Friday. The Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring series will be back for a fifth season. While we're expecting to hear more about both seasons next month during Netflix's global fan event Tudum on September 25, Schlossberg isn't wasting any time with the ten-ton teases. Though in this case, it may be to save lives. "Fans must watch IV to have the proper neurology to handle V. If they read the first two scripts we have for V now, their heads would explode," wrote Schlossberg in a tweet when news of Season 5 was announced. So our biggest takeaway from that? That some seriously shocking s**t goes down by the end of the fourth season to lead into such "explosive" scripts to kick off Season 5. Our prediction? Nichole Brown's Aisha returns to win the tournament- trained by Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce!
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cobra Kai's Stars And Creators Share Heartfelt Responses After Ed Asner's Death

Ed Asner was an iconic figure in Hollywood. The celebrated actor, who originally rose to prominence as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, sadly passed away on August 29, 2021. Many actors who worked with Ed Asner over his long and legendary career immediately took to social media to share their condolences with his family, along with fond memories of the iconic actor. That definitely includes the cast and crew of Netflix’s Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai, on which the actor delivered one of his most visible final roles.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's live-action manga One Piece adaptation is actually happening

Netflix's "Geeked" Twitter account posted a photo of the script of Episode 1 this morning. As Mashable notes, the manga One Piece "follows the adventures of a boy with the superpower of a rubberband body, named Monkey D. Luffy, and his band of pirates in their quest for the world's most powerful object known as One Piece. It's written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, and has spawned an animated TV show and many other media properties." Netflix first announced One Piece in January 2020.
MoviesPopculture

Disney Rebooting Classic '90s Movie

Disney is rebooting the beloved action-adventure movie The Rocketeer, and it already has an acclaimed producer as well as a possible star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Oyelowo is producing The Return of The Rocketeer, and he may star in the movie as well. An all-star creative team has already taken shape behind the film.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix shares the first look at Lucifer's animated episode

The third episode of the sixth and final season, titled "Yabba Dabba Do Me," was assembled with the help of the team behind HBO Max's Harley Quinn. Executive producer Joe Henderson, who had been trying to make the animated special for years, says Harley Quinn supervising producer Jennifer Coyle and the show's animators helped them assemble the episode in what he described as "this wonderful coincidence."
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on September 3

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. For Friday, Sept. 3, the list of Netflix's top 10 TV shows sees the 9/11 docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror jump all the way up to No. 2 in its second day on the chart. The final episode of that series, which was presumably completed months ago, is about the U.S.'s possible withdrawal from Afghanistan and the potential complications that poses. Hmm. At No. 1 is Adrian Grenier's Clickbait, which begins its second week in the top spot, but that could be threatened by today's release of the latest episodes of the Spanish bank heist drama Money Heist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy