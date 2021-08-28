Cobra Kai co-creator offers tips on how to successfully reboot classic shows and movies
"DON’T rely on nostalgia," says Hayden Schlossberg, who co-created the just-renewed Netflix series with Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald. "Callbacks bring back memories, but they don’t tell a story. Even hard-core fans will tune out if they aren’t hooked into a compelling plot with great characters. The key is using nostalgia to create something new and exciting." He adds: "DON’T argue with the fans. There is nothing more futile than trying to convince fans who didn’t like something that they are wrong. If there is division in the fan base, let the fans argue among themselves. That is part of the fun."www.primetimer.com
