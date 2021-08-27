Sitthichai Edges Tawanchai, Dejdamrong Puts Duoji Away at One: Battleground 3
The pre-recorded third part of the “One: Battleground” series featured some entertaining striking clashes that took place nearly a month ago. The One: Battleground 3 main event saw former Lumpinee Stadium champ and Glory kickboxing champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong edging Tawanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym in a One featherweight muay Thai clash. Sitthichai pushed forward in the first exchanges, but it was the 22-year-old Tawanchai who landed the more precise shots in the opening stanza. In the second frame, Tawanchai landed a well-executed roundhouse kick on his opponent, and proceeded to sting him with kicks for much of the next few minutes.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0