Check out a miniature replica of The Simpsons TV set that plays nothing but the show's episodes

"Character development hasn't always been at the forefront of Rick and Morty, and while that's understandable to some degree — humor and escapism is arguably key to this show's appeal — one early casualty of that approach came in the form of Jessica," says David Opie of the character voiced by Kari Wahlgren. "From the get-go, Morty's classmate was barely a character at all. Instead, she simply existed as something for Morty to lust over and fantasize about. And although it's Morty who comes off badly in these storylines, not Jessica, the fact that she's barely developed at all doesn't reflect well on the show itself." He adds: "It's rather telling that even Jessica says that she's been a mere object in someone else's story up until now. This wouldn't be the first time that the writers have acknowledged their own complicity in shaping the overall narrative either, and although it took a while to reach this point, this story certainly suggested that Jessica's personal arc would now be heading in a more positive direction."