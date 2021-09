It has been a busy week in Arizona as licenses were announced for operators and their partnering tribes or professional sports teams. Most of the major operators have already been up and running, while PointsBet has hit a snag in the process. With the September 9th launch date set for when those in Arizona can officially place bets, PointsBet Sportsbook is far behind. PointsBet had partnered with Cliff Castle Casino, which had their sports betting license approved, but that changed within the last 24 hours.