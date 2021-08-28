Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

(Watch) Community Calendar: Why Does Alzheimer’s Affect African Americans More Than Any Other Race?

By Jazze
Posted by 
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 8 days ago

In this interview Jazze Maxie sits down with Dr. Leigh Johnson who is the Associate Director of the Institute for Translational Research and an associate professor in the Departments of Pharmacology and Neuroscience and Family Medicine. She has extensive experience with recruitment of diverse populations into research and is the Site Private Investigator of the TRC-Pad study, which is designed to establish a trial ready cohort of individuals interested in participating in Alzheimer’s Disease clinical trials. Dr. Johnson’s work also examines the link between depression and cognition. I also interview Patricia Bailey is a Caregiver Coach, certified dementia practitioner, certified belief therapist, and former board member of the North Central Texas Alzheimer’s Association. For over 12 years and as a former caregiver, she has helped build awareness and provide life enhancing aging tips for all families, ministries, and civic groups but with emphasis on Blacks/African Americans – helping their families age well together for generations to come. In this discussion we talk about Alzheimer’s and why does if affect the African American community more than any other race? We also discuss the signs and symptoms and much more. They are currently recruiting 1000 African Americans 50 and over for their brain study. If you would like to sign up please visit www.blackalzbrainstudy.com.

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Alzheimer#Affect African Americans#Blacks African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Shreveport, LAredriverradio.org

Health Matters: Alzheimer’s and Other Forms of Dementia

Airs Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. In 2020, 5.8 million people were living with Alzheimer’s disease. Tune in for Health Matters, Thursday at 6 p.m. Our host, Dr. Randall Brewer, will be joined by Dr. Elizabeth Disbrow, Professor of Neurology and Director of Center for Brain Health at LSU Health Shreveport, and Paulette Freeman, Executive Director of The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center to talk about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and the latest research.
Public HealthSt. Louis American

Opioid crisis grips African American community along with COVID-19

A network of community health centers in North St. Louis County is fighting a different kind of pandemic, one against opiates. In its ongoing effort, CareSTL Health will hold the second Project Opioid Awareness Day Walk/Run, at 9.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Forest Park. The event will begin in the Upper Muny Parking Lot.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Symptoms, like pain and fatigue, often cluster in newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis

A recent Michigan Medicine study found that people newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis experience a myriad of significant symptoms that often cluster together. The study, published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal, analyzed data from more than 200 patients in the year following diagnosis with MS. The incurable disease attacks the protective layer of a person's nerves, which can lead to disability.
Diseases & Treatmentsahealthiermichigan.org

A New Approach to Dealing with Chronic Pain

Chronic pain, which can be defined as pain that lasts longer than three months, affects an estimated 100 million Americans, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Unfortunately, many people suffering from chronic pain think their treatment should just focus on physical causes. The reality is that it also needs to take into account psychological and social issues. Therapy can play a role in treating chronic pain, and be part of the treatment plan from the very beginning.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Some vaccinated losing more than 80% of their COVID-19 immunity six months after Pfizer shot: study

A new, multi-institutional study led by Case Western Reserve University—in partnership with Brown University—found that COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased sharply in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second shots. David Canaday, professor at the School of Medicine, and the research...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Educationcentralrecorder.com

School Children will be able to receive their vaccines from next week

Plans to vaccinate schoolchildren across the country against Covid-19 are expected to get the go-ahead this month even though the Government’s scientific advisers have not recommended a mass rollout. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, (JCVI), stated the following: “margin of benefit is considered too small” It is important...
Indiana Stategoodmenproject.com

The End of the U.S. As We Know It: Back to the Future and the Return of Partnership Communities

In my recent article, “How to Be Happy Without Denying Reality,” I introduced you to the work of Rebecca Costa, author of the ground-breaking book, The Watchman’s Rattle: A Radical New Theory of Collapse. Its clear to Costa that the world as we know it is ending and that’s pretty scary. The good news is something better is being born, but to get there we have to understand what is going on.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
HealthWebMD

I Went Undiagnosed and Misdiagnosed for More than a Decade

As a child, I never quite felt like I could keep up with others my age. I found myself struggling to walk up the stairs, often using the handrail. I was always the last kid picked for team sports in PE class, because everyone knew I was the slowest. I can recall talking to my parents about my knees bothering me, but I was told to toughen up.
Sciencementaldaily.com

Researchers discover a new form of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease

According to a study in Science Translational Medicine, a team of researchers uncovered a new form of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease (AD) arising before 65 years of age. Such forms of neurodegenerative illnesses are extremely rare, and in the new study, the Swedish research team called the disease they investigated Uppsala APP deletion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy