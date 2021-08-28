Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Project Runway Season 19 gets a premiere date and Real Housewives tie-in, plus a spinoff digital series

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Premiering Oct. 14, Season 19 will include a challenge to dress the stars of Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives of Potomac. Bravo also announced digital series Project Runway: Redemption, which will have competitors from Seasons 17 and 18 competing for a chance to win $25,000.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Project Runway#Tie In#New York City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Paula Cole's famous Dawson's Creek theme has been restored on Netflix

"Dawson's Creek fans, I'm thrilled to announce that — at long last — you will hear Paula Cole's iconic song 'I Don't Want to Wait' when you watch the opening credits!" Netflix tweeted this morning. As The New York Times detailed in April, Cole had to re-record "I Don't Want to Wait" and Sony had to negotiate with her publishing company to restore it on Netflix. The Dawson's Creek episodes previously used Canadian musician Jann Arden’s “Run Like Mad" as the theme since joining Netflix in November 2020.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Why is Netflix calling its signature sound "Tudum"?

Netflix has set a Sept. 25 digital global fan event that it is calling "Tudum," based on its signature sound. "But," says Savannah Salazar, "despite the announcement and the plethora of stars Netflix dangled in our face, there was only one thing that boggled our minds: Tudum? That’s what they call that sound? 'Tudum' was not what we imagined Netflix’s signature intro sound to be spelled like. Even the stars in Netflix’s Global Fan Event announcement video struggle with this disorienting news. Jason Bateman pronounces it as 'Ta-dumb,' while Charlize Theron appears to have never even heard of the word before. 'Ta-dun?' Of course, similar debates have raged before when it comes to high-profile TV sounds, including, perhaps most notably, the Law & Order one that people variously spell 'dun-dun,' 'chung-chung,' or even, if you can believe it, “doink-doink.” So is that what we have on our hands here with Netflix? Another national disagreement about how to spell and pronounce a sound that has entered the regular rhythm of our daily lives?" So she asked David J. Peterson, the linguist who created Game of Thrones' Dothraki and other TV show and movie languages. So, why didn’t Netflix decide to go with a hyphen? “Unfortunately you can’t include a hyphen in a hashtag, so I guess they were stuck with a single word," he says.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

A Life Goes On reboot is in the works with original stars Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is leading the potential revival of the groundbreaking 1989-1993 ABC family drama about a family with a son with Down syndrome. With Chris Burke's Corky, Life Goes On was the first show with a major character with Down syndrome. "The sequel will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, played by Martin, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown," according to Deadline. As TVLine notes, Lowe co-starred as the HIV-positive boyfriend of Martin's Becca who would eventually die of AIDS, so it's unclear how he'll appear in the series. The Life Goes On reboot will be shopped to networks and streaming services.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Disney+ renews Big Shot for Season 2

John Stamos says of Disney+'s renewal of his girls' high school basketball coach dramedy: “This show represents everything Disney is to me – family, inclusion, and unity. But at its core, Big Shot is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's live-action manga One Piece adaptation is actually happening

Netflix's "Geeked" Twitter account posted a photo of the script of Episode 1 this morning. As Mashable notes, the manga One Piece "follows the adventures of a boy with the superpower of a rubberband body, named Monkey D. Luffy, and his band of pirates in their quest for the world's most powerful object known as One Piece. It's written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, and has spawned an animated TV show and many other media properties." Netflix first announced One Piece in January 2020.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

The Masked Singer to introduce a "Take It Off Buzzer" for Season 6

EW says of the new elimination twist: "If one of the panelists is completely certain they know who a contestant is, they can hit the buzzer at any time during the competition and give the name. If they are correct, that contestant has to unmask immediately and will leave the competition right then and there, and the panelist who guessed correctly gets two points toward the Golden Ear Trophy. But the stakes are high — if they are wrong, the contestant remains masked and the panelist will lose two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. The new buzzer can only be used once in Group A and once in Group B, meaning not every panelist will get a shot at using the buzzer."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Julie Chen Moonves defends Big Brother's Cookout alliance: This is not racism

"I think it's hard for some people who are not of color to understand the importance of the Cookout making it this far," she says of the alliance of Black cast members. "I have heard some call the formation of the Cookout a form of racism. In my humble opinion, it is not. As a fan of the show, it's impressive to see an alliance this big make it this far. That rarely happens."
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

New The Talk co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila cold-called Michael Strahan and asked: "Can I shadow you?"

"We played during the same time but I never met him, never knew him. He knew my brother, but we really didn't cross paths like that," former NFL star Gbajabiamila, who appears on American Ninja Warrior, tells People. "I just cold-called and said, 'Hey, you know, I love what you're doing. I'm excited about what you're doing. Can I shadow you?' I remember meeting him at his — I don't know what they call that in New York — one of those high-rise, fancy-schmancy condos. ... Whatever it is, it was pretty fancy. I'd never seen anything like it. I met him early in the morning and we went from what he was doing with Kelly and Michael, and he then went from there to GMA. He allowed me to shadow him through the whole process."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

What We Do in the Shadows proves TV is a better medium for comedy than movies

"As summer fades, the fall TV line-up looms with new series debuts and the return of beloved fixtures," says Olivia Cathcart. "One of the most anticipated returning shows is FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, whose third season premieres Sept. 2. Shadows stands out amongst the pack not only in quality as one of today’s best sitcoms, but also in origin as the series is a spinoff of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 film of the same name. Like its predecessor, the TV version is a mockumentary style look into the modern lives of a few vampire roommates. The series has not only done its source material justice, but has arguably surpassed it. The fact that it’s probably now better known and loved than the film it’s based on is not terribly surprising, though. It has the significant advantage of being in a format better suited for comedy: TV. As a medium, TV is a better vessel for comedy than film, while the opposite is true for drama. Let’s put it this way: dramas are like RPGs. They’re fueled by having a defined story with a beginning, middle, and end, and a clear path for people to move through. Comedy, meanwhile, is more like an open-world game, with more freedom for its characters to explore the various possibilities open to them, and thus more opportunity to grow as a result. Dramas benefit from the short, finite runtime of a movie or even a mini-series. With TV, dramas often lose all the tension and suspense that makes them compelling. Nobody thinks even for a second that the main character might die in a car accident when there’s 15 episodes left in a season, and no mystery is so complex that it can sustain the audience’s attention (and patience) for six seasons. By season two, we’ve already read every fan theory on the internet to the point that the eventual conclusion is doomed to underwhelm."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why do social media stars struggle to transition to TV stardom?

Charli D’Amelio, TikTok's biggest star with 124 million followers, is the latest social media influencer to attempt to translate her massive following to television via Hulu's The D’Amelio Show. She's co-starring in the Keeping Up with the Kardashian-style reality show, now available to stream, with older sister Dixie (54.5 million TikTok followers), father Marc (10.5 million) and mother Heidi (9.5 million). "Traditional media is salivating at the prospect" of D'Amelio having mainstream TV success, says Travis M. Andrews. "Social media’s young followers, who eschew traditional entertainment platforms, are still a largely untapped market." But so far, social media stars have struggled with the transition, most notably Lilly Singh, who -- despite having more than 14 million followers -- failed on NBC's late-night with her A Little Late talk show. "The path to traditional stardom for the creators who have made their names on the Internet is littered with failures," says Andrews. "After being named one of the most influential people on the Internet by Time magazine in 2015, Vine star Brittany Furlan embarked on an acting career that still hasn’t taken off. YouTuber Tyler Oakley has tried several different paths to the mainstream — including competing in The Amazing Race — but is still known mostly for his vlogging. Fellow YouTuber Jack Maynard broke free from the Internet by going on the U.K. reality show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! only to be removed after his past offensive tweets surfaced. AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer, a reality show about a group of TikTokers trying to become famous on the app, has an astoundingly low 1.7/10 rating on IMDb. Their primary hurdle has been the cultural mismatch. Online media is 'such a unique environment. YouTube had a difficult time translating to traditional media spaces, and I think TikTok will even more so,' said Jamie Cohen, a digital media and media studies professor at Queens College. Online platforms have their own visual style — a filter that superimposes dog ears onto a person’s face wouldn’t be out of place — that doesn’t always translate to film to television. And they offer their popular personalities the kind of flexibility and freedom unheard of in traditional media, allowing creators to react quickly to the feedback of their viewers." In a video published shortly after Singh's debut titled "Leaving the YouTube Bubble," YouTuber Drew Gooden explained why her transition to TV didn't work, namely that NBC misunderstood her popularity that was mainly a hit with children. He also notes that online personalities like Singh can lose creative control when working with a large network, hampering the freedom that made them successful online. With a network, the creator is no longer in charge, no longer making niche content for its niche audience. Andrews adds: "Despite the perils, mainstream fame continues to be a draw for those that have made their names online. Networks and movie studios have access to greater resources to promote and share their content, not to mention that they can reach larger general audiences than social media." Gooden also points out that despite social media becoming mainstream, influencers are still viewed as inferior, even if they earn a lot of money. “You’ll be a successful YouTuber, and you’ll talk to someone, and they’ll ask, ‘What do you want to do next?’” he says. As Andrews points out, Bo Burnham, an early YouTube star, is the "gold standard" for achieving mainstream success. Yet with his acclaimed Netflix pandemic special Inside, "Burnham wrote, shot, directed and edited the series — the way a YouTuber or TikToker might. But instead of putting it all online, it was released on Netflix."

Comments / 0

Community Policy