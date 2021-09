It’s an interleague weekend for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on their other interstate rivals on the road in Minnesota, and game one pitted Eric Lauer against the well-traveled veteran Andrew Albers. Milwaukee’s left-hander found himself in a hole early, getting into trouble with two outs in the first inning. Rob Refsnyder started the rally with a single, and then Josh Donaldson annihilated an 88 MPH cutter for a two-run homer to make the score 2-0.