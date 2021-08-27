Cohl Mercado leads No. 3 St. Joseph to 31-18 win over Northeast (Philly) in Battle at the Beach in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The St. Joseph Academy football team allowed Cohl Mercado to do what he does best Friday morning: play center field. The senior running back caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score as the Wildcats opened the season with a 31-18 win over Northeast (Philadelphia) in a Battle at the Beach game. St. Joe, ranked No. 3 in the preseason Press Elite 11, led by 25 points at halftime.