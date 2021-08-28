Dr Disrespect Reveals How Much Money Twitch Ban Cost Him
Dr Disrespect finally knows why Twitch banned him, and he's suing the platform because of it. That said, how much did Dr Disrespect's mysterious ban from Twitch cost the streaming star? Well, the short answer is a lot. While we still don't know why the Amazon-owned platform banned their biggest streamer, we know it's costing the Two-Time a lot of money. How much exactly, the Doc doesn't divulge, but he did give his viewers an idea during a recent stream.comicbook.com
Comments / 0