Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Dr Disrespect Reveals How Much Money Twitch Ban Cost Him

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr Disrespect finally knows why Twitch banned him, and he's suing the platform because of it. That said, how much did Dr Disrespect's mysterious ban from Twitch cost the streaming star? Well, the short answer is a lot. While we still don't know why the Amazon-owned platform banned their biggest streamer, we know it's costing the Two-Time a lot of money. How much exactly, the Doc doesn't divulge, but he did give his viewers an idea during a recent stream.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Disrespect
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Amazon#Activision#Ea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

How Much Does Netflix Cost?

Netflix is by far the most popular streaming service, with over 200 million subscribers across the globe. If you're planning to sign up to Netflix, you may have some queries regarding the plans and pricing. Netflix updates its pricing every once in a while, so keep in mind that the...
Behind Viral Videosgamingideology.com

Twitch Streamer Amouranth Reveals She Makes Nearly £1M A MONTH

Twitch star Amouranth has revealed her staggering monthly earnings. The streamer — whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa — earns a whopping $1.3 million a month. At the current exchange rate, that’s just £1 million (£950,000). To put this into perspective, Lionel Messi – one of the most famous people...
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

xQc Gets Banned on Twitch for Fifth Time

Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who is one of the most popular streamers and content creators on Twitch, has been banned by the platform today. This marks the fifth such instance in which xQc has been banned from Twitch, which means that a large number of viewers and fans have grown accustomed to these instances. What makes this most recent ban curious, though, is that the reason for it hasn't been given just yet.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch reveal details on their plan to stop “hate raid” harassment

Twitch has, once again, promised they’re working on solutions to hate raids targeting streamers, but also say the process is slow going. For a long time, but increasing as of late, creators on Twitch have had to deal with so-called ‘hate raids,’ where channels are overrun with a large number of bots spouting all kinds of racist drivel in chat, or worse.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad accused of racism in Overwatch clip

A clip has resurfaced on Twitter that shows popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad going on a racist tirade against indigenous Australians while playing Overwatch. Zylbrad is one of the biggest Apex Legends content creators on YouTube having amassed over 2.5 million subscribers, putting out a new video nearly every single day. He’s also garnered a huge following on Twitch, with 125k followers on the streaming platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
ClutchPoints

Twitch Streamers and Creators will finally know why they get banned

Twitch Support announced that starting Tuesday, August 10, Twitch users will finally know the reason behind their bans and suspensions. It has been one of the biggest contentions in Twitch of all time. Streamers and creators could get banned for not-so-obvious reasons and then be left guessing why. That’s about to change, as Twitch sees to it that streamers and content creators are now informed of why they’re getting punished.
Advocacydexerto.com

Pokimane explains why people donate to rich Twitch streamers

Twitch giant Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has explained why she thinks stream viewers donate so generously to content creators who are already incredibly wealthy. There are plenty of ways viewers can support Twitch streamers. Subscriptions offer monthly access to chat privileges and more, but donations – whether in real money or Twitch Bits – remain the simplest way to support content creators.
Video GamesComicBook

Asmongold Reveals He's Considering Quitting Twitch

Asmongold is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, and he has been for a while, yet he's ready to call it quits, admitting that he hasn't been enjoying himself lately. Asmongold is perhaps best known for his World of Warcraft streams, and more recently Final Fantasy 14, and he's been a staple streamer in the MMO community for years, but this era may be coming to an end.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

Dr Disrespect Drops A Bombshell About His Lawsuit Against Twitch

More than a year after Dr Disrespect's infamous Twitch suspension, fans still have unanswered questions about how things went down. While some new rules at Twitch might shed light on the Doc's ban in the future, fans have been in the dark ever since Dr Disrespect's forced departure from the platform. Now, the Doc has unexpectedly opened up about his experience streaming on YouTube, his ongoing lawsuit with Twitch, and his next steps.
TV & Videosdexerto.com

TimTheTatman sends a message to Dr Disrespect amid Twitch lawsuit

As Dr Disrespect prepares for his lawsuit against Twitch following his mysterious permanent ban from the platform back in June 2020, TimTheTatman sent a heartwarming message to his friend. Doc’s ban from Twitch has had a tremendous impact on both streamers’ broadcasts. Despite the two-time switching to YouTube and playing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy