Chicago, IL

Cicero Man Dies After Divers Pull Him From Water At Montrose Beach

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Divers rushed to Lake Michigan near Montrose beach to pull a person from the water Friday night.

People swimming with 37-year-old man from Cicero say the looked around and noticed the person was not there.

That’s when they called for help.

Divers were able to find the man and rush to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

