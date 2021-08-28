Cancel
Louisiana State

Ida now predicted to hit southeast La. as Category 4 storm

By Echo Staff
Sea Coast Echo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 10 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Ida was still predicted to make landfall in southeast Louisiana some time on Sunday, possibly as a Category 4 storm. "Satellite views show the center of Hurricane Ida has just moved off Cuba and is heading into the Gulf where warm water & low wind shear should allow her to strengthen into a major storm," according to meteorologist Bob Breck. "NHC (the National Hurricane Center) projects a Cat. 4 (140 mph) at landfall and it could be stronger."

