How to Have a Day in Cold Spring, New York

The Hudson River Valley is famous for good reason, and as New Jerseyites, we often forget that our access to world-class views is just a short car ride away. Sprinkled around vast stretches of the Hudson River are small towns bubbling with history, flowing with energy, and dripping with delicious restaurants. Cold Spring is one of those towns. Tucked next to the river, the village is quietly cosmopolitan and an absolute delight to visit on a warm summer’s day. Read on to plan your Cold Spring outing.