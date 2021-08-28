Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cold Spring, NY

How to Have a Day in Cold Spring, New York

By Eva Grall
hobokengirl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hudson River Valley is famous for good reason, and as New Jerseyites, we often forget that our access to world-class views is just a short car ride away. Sprinkled around vast stretches of the Hudson River are small towns bubbling with history, flowing with energy, and dripping with delicious restaurants. Cold Spring is one of those towns. Tucked next to the river, the village is quietly cosmopolitan and an absolute delight to visit on a warm summer’s day. Read on to plan your Cold Spring outing.

www.hobokengirl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cold Spring, NY
City
New York City, NY
Cold Spring, NY
Government
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russel Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bed And Breakfast#Day Spa#Native Americans#The West Point Foundry#The Union Army#New Yorkers#Ny 9d#American#House#Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy