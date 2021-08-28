Eligible Calista Shareholders Could Receive $325 In Pandemic Relief

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced that 8 in 10 Californians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, in what he called “tremendous progress.” Vaccination rates in California have climbed significantly since early July, with the biggest increases in counties with lots of unvaccinated residents and mounting hospitalizations. But doctors say more progress is urgently needed: In Mendocino County, where hospitals are overwhelmed by a crush of new COVID-19 cases, more than 65 doctors and medical workers released a public letter.