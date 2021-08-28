Cancel
Public Health

Eligible Calista Shareholders Could Receive $325 In Pandemic Relief

KYUK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalista Corporation shareholders will soon be able to apply for funds to cover financial harm caused by the pandemic. The Calista Corporation received $12.2 million in CARES Act Tribal Relief funds. The corporation is allocating $11.4 million to shareholder financial relief. It is dedicating $10,000 of the funds to donating 3,300 pounds of salmon to Yukon River families. The remaining funds will help cover the cost of the shareholder assistance program.

www.kyuk.org

Alaska State
#Pandemic#The Calista Corporation#Tkc#Native American#Alaska Native Tribal
