Eligible Calista Shareholders Could Receive $325 In Pandemic Relief
Calista Corporation shareholders will soon be able to apply for funds to cover financial harm caused by the pandemic. The Calista Corporation received $12.2 million in CARES Act Tribal Relief funds. The corporation is allocating $11.4 million to shareholder financial relief. It is dedicating $10,000 of the funds to donating 3,300 pounds of salmon to Yukon River families. The remaining funds will help cover the cost of the shareholder assistance program.www.kyuk.org
