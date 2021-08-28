Special Weather Statement issued for Merrick, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Merrick; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Merrick and central Polk Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clarks, or 27 miles southwest of Columbus, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarks and Silver Creek, and rural northern and central Polk County. This Special Weather Statement effectively replaces the previously-issued one for parts of Merrick County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH