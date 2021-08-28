Cancel
Mandeville, LA

Lines forming at Northshore gas stations ahead of Hurricane Ida

WWL
 8 days ago

The line at Discount Zone in Mandeville has backed up onto West Causeway Approach since six in the morning Friday, according to the owner’s son, Jad Qamar.

“Everybody’s coming out from Covington, Mandeville, Madisonville, every other area — they’re coming to get gas right here,” Qamar said.

It’s one of the only gas stations in the area that isn’t sold out. Some people in line are waiting 15-to-25 minutes for gas, but can’t find it anywhere else.

“I’m on ‘E’ right now,” said Elena Kurn, who says she has work in the morning. “I tried all by 59 and on 190 — they didn’t have any gas.”

Chris Burg was waiting in line Friday evening.

“Just getting gas. Generator, filling up the cars, just in case. Playing it safe,” he said.

Qamar says Discount Zone has enough gas to stay in business. They ordered more than usual in preparation for the storm.

“We’re good, we’re good now. And hopefully there’s another truck on the way,” he said.

Worth the wait for those hoping to ride out Ida with a full tank, just in case.

