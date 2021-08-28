Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Neighbors want solution to sedimentation of Lake Altoona

By Carla Rogner
WEAU-TV 13
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A channel connecting Lake Altoona to the Eau Claire River has gotten too shallow and narrow for boats and even kayaks and canoes to pass through. Neighbors who live along the channel on South Shore Drive say sedimentation has always been an issue but it has recently gotten worse. As the new volunteer chair of the Lake Altoona Rehabilitation and Protection District, Michele Skinner wants to take action and find a long-term solution.

www.weau.com

