Health officials warn against buying medicine meant for animals to treat COVID-19

By Lauren Maxwell
alaskasnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska health officials are warning against what seems to be a growing dangerous trend: people taking a medication meant for horses and other livestock to treat or prevent COVID-19. Ivermectin is a drug primarily used to treat worms and other parasites in animals, and, in much smaller doses, in humans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved it to treat COVID-19 in people, and in fact has warned against that, but that hasn’t stopped people from buying the veterinary grade medicine straight off the shelves, according to Alaska Mill and Feed Manager John Hamilton.

State
Alaska State
#Animals #Covid 19 #Medicine #Health Department #Ktuu #Alaska Mill #Feed #Kenai Peninsula Borough #Ksrm Radio
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Local docs warn against using parasite drug to treat COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “You are not a horse. You are not a cow.” A strong message from the FDA warning people not to use Ivermectin, a popular drug used to prevent parasites in animals. While the drug can be used on humans to treat things like parasites or lice, people are using it to prevent or treat COVID. It’s something the FDA says they do not recommend. We spoke to local pharmacists who say they’re seeing the trend, too.
Petswearebreakingnews.com

FDA Asks Not To Take Equine Medicine To Treat Covid-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Americans not to take equine drugs to treat or prevent Covid-19. The institution launched a campaign for citizens to stop taking “ivermectin” and other drugs given to animals. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everyone. Enough, ”the...
Tupelo, MSPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MSDH warns against the use of livestock ivermectin to treat COVID-19 after two people are hospitalized

TUPELO • State and federal health officials are warning that medications designed for cows should not be taken by humans. On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health warned Mississippians that ingesting livestock ivermectin to combat COVID-19 can be "dangerously toxic to humans" following an increased number of calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center.
Public Healthcwbradio.com

FDA Warns People Not to Take Animal Anti-Parasitic to Treat COVID-19

(Terry Bell, WRN) -The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to take an anti-parasitic drug being promoted as a COVID-19 treatment. U-S Senator Ron Johnson has promoted ivermectin as part of a cocktail of repurposed drugs for early treatment of COVID-19. Doctor Nasia Safdar with U-W Health in Madison tells the Journal Sentinel that ivermectin is not recommended, for treating COVID-19, and in fact is dangerous to use for that purpose.
Sciencewdhn.com

Drug used to treat animals should not be used to treat COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging consumers not to self-medicate with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is a drug commonly used in animals, and although there are some instances in which it can be used to treat humans, it is not approved by the FDA to use to fight or prevent COVID-19.
Okanogan County, WAncwlife.com

Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak connected to Omak Stampede

The Omak Stampede held two weeks ago has become ground zero for a cluser of COVID-19 infections, Okanogan County Public Health said. Lauri Jones, director of Okanogan County Public Health, says more than two dozen laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been traced back to the Stampede, a rodeo and camping event that features the World-Famous Suicide Race.
Indianapolis, INWRBI Radio

State health officials offer grim warning on COVID-19 delta surge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — State health officials are warning Hoosiers that the COVID-19 delta variant surge could get worse in the near future. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver have given their first briefing since late last month on the heels of Indiana becoming mired in a growing coronavirus surge, which is threatening to overwhelm hospitals around the state.
Public HealthWANE-TV

IU Health updates visitor policy in wake of COVID-19 case surge

IU Health is decreasing the number of visitors allowed at their hospitals and outpatient centers due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. A spokesperson for IU Health released the following statement:. As the transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses increases nationwide, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Indiana University Health is...
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...

