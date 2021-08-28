Cancel
Fresno County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Central Sierra Foothills by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Central Sierra Foothills; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Southern Sierra Foothills; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 102 to 107 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Central Sierra Foothills#Foggy Bottom
