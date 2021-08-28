Cancel
Outagamie County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Winnebago by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1039 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Appleton, Oshkosh, Shawano, Waupaca, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly, Clintonville, Pulaski, Black Creek, Wittenberg, Fremont, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Lake Poygan, Keshena, Legend Lake and Chain O` Lakes-King. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

