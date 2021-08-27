Cancel
Dollar slips after Powell embraces tapering, holds on rate hikes

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated in a highly anticipated speech that the U.S. central bank could start tapering its massive support to the economy could start by year's end, which was not as fast as many in the market had assumed.

