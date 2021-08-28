Cancel
NBA

Is Kevin Love a buyout possibility for the Lakers this summer?

By Silver Screen, Roll
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers, Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers, National Basketball Association, Terry Pluto, Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles, Blake Griffin, LeBron James. The Lakers’ patience this summer may be showing its purpose after recent reports. One day removed from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN linking Rajon Rondo to the Lakers as a potential buyout candidate, another former star could be the next headed to Los Angeles.

