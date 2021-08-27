Cancel
Economy

Nostalgia for a gold standard that never was

By CPM Group
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPM’s Jeffrey Christian discusses current trends in gold mine supply, reserves, costs, profitability, fabrication demand and its relationship with prices, official transaction and investment trends. He then discusses the deterioration of both the dollar and gold’s purchasing power from 1800 to 1970 under various U.S. gold standards, as well as the continued depreciation of the dollar’s real value and appreciation of gold since the Bretton Woods dollar-gold international currency regime was ended in August 1971. He explains the depreciation of currencies and quasi-currencies such as gold and silver over time, referencing Adam Smith’s 1776 Wealth of Nations.

www.kitco.com

Adam Smith
