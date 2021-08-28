Cancel
Foreign Policy

Afghan Resistance leader: Biden's crisis cost US its dignity; Stranded Americans welcome in Panjshir Valley

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghan Resistance leader Amrullah Saleh – formerly the Vice President of Afghanistan until President Ashraf Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates and the Taliban took power – joined "Hannity" on Friday to call for the return of American leadership and dominance; and invited American citizens who may be stranded by President Biden's August 31 withdrawal deadline to seek refuge in his new "capital."

Fox News

