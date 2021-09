Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison has offered a handful of hints about what the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett series would explore, with a new report from Star Wars News Net potentially shedding more light on what fans can expect to see pursued in the series. One of the unexpected details about the series is that Fett would be getting an armor upgrade and deliver a slightly different look from what he wore in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, while the outlet also claims their source revealed that the bounty hunter will be driven by a path of vengeance against those who had wronged him. The Book of Boba Fett is expected to land on Disney+ by the end of 2021.