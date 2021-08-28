Dave Capuano on being enshrined into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame
(WPRI) – Local hockey legend Dave Capuano is being enshrined into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend as a part of the 2020 class. The Cranston resident played at Mount St. Charles, where he was two-time All-State. He went on to play at the University of Maine. He was a two-time All-American and Hobey Baker finalist. Capuano played professionally, including a stint with the Providence Bruins.www.wpri.com
