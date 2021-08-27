Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

Berkeley Prep has that winning combination vs. Clearwater Central Catholic

By Kelly Parsons
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ca4U_0bfPbMLb00
Much to the delight of teammates and fans behind him, Berkeley Prep senior Xavier Townsend, left, breaks free for a long touchdown scamper in the second quarter of a 35-21 season-opening victory over Clearwater Central Catholic. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

TAMPA — Together, Berkeley Prep’s Xavier Townsend and Travis Bates had all five Buccaneer touchdowns and more than 300 yards of offense as Berkeley Prep beat Clearwater Central Catholic 35-21 in Friday’s season opener.

It’s not the first time the dynamic duo has headlined the same football team. Except years ago, Townsend and Bates were adversaries, of sorts.

“We played on the same little league team. Back then he used to play linebacker, so we used to compete out in practice,” Townsend said. “We got to high school, and he switched over to the good side.”

On Friday, the Bucs (1-0) were sure glad he did.

Bates and Townsend stole the show from the first snap, with Bates, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior, taking off for a 78-yard touchdown run on the very first play from scrimmage. In the second quarter, Townsend had his own long dash, this one 65 yards for a Berkeley Prep score.

“The offensive line did a great job,” Berkeley Prep coach Dominick Ciao said. “(Bates and Townsend) are big-play guys, and they were able to make some plays tonight.”

In the second half, it was more of the same. Townsend and Bates shared the carries in the third quarter before Townsend, an Iowa State commit, capped a 75-yard Berkeley Prep drive with a 1-yard run up the middle. In the fourth quarter he snagged a 35-yard reception to set up Bates’ 7-yard touchdown run.

While the Bucs’ run game couldn’t be stopped, CCC quarterback Bryson Martin did everything he could to keep the Marauders in the game.

Martin scored all three CCC touchdowns on the ground, and the Marauders were within striking distance until the very end, despite an early Berkeley Prep goal-line stand and four sacks from Buccaneer defensive end Keon Keeley.

But late in the fourth, with the Marauders (0-1) down by just seven, Martin threw four consecutive incomplete passes to all but surrender. The turnover on downs gave the Bucs a short field, and Townsend cashed in quickly, leaping over a pile of defenders for a 1-yard touchdown and his third and final score of the night.

“When I get tired, I can trust Travis in the backfield. When he’s tired, he can trust me in the backfield. It’s a great combo right there,” Townsend said. “Me and Travis, we just do what we gotta do to get the win, that’s all there is to it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Iowa State
Clearwater, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
Clearwater, FL
Sports
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Berkeley Prep#Bucs#Ccc#Marauders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Berkeley Prep denies Calvary Christian a tying two-point conversion

TAMPA — Berkeley Prep turned away visiting Calvary Christian at the goal line with 16.5 seconds left to hold on for a 28-26 victory. Calvary Christian (1-1) went into aggressive mode in the fourth quarter, rallying from 28-13 down to a near tie at the end of regulation. The Buccaneers (2-0) used a stout defensive front to stop the two-point conversion and the fans covering the end zone went wild.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Jesuit topples state powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas

TAMPA — As the cars filed out of Jesuit on Friday night, We Are the Champions blared out of an open window. “We took on a giant and did a great job,” said Jesuit coach Matt Thompson, whose Tigers stunned Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas — Florida’s all-time leader in state championships — on a 9-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Luke Knight to senior wide receiver Jaydn Girard in the closing seconds for a 24-21 victory.
Zephyrhills, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Zephyrhills takes advantage of Hernando miscues

ZEPHYRHILLS — The host Bulldogs forced four turnovers and scored on three of those plays in Friday night’s dominant 43-2 win over Hernando. A running clock was implemented at the end of the third quarter. “That is a great step in the right direction,” Zephyrhills coach Nick Carroll said. The...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Surprise! After Wharton cancels, Jesuit gets ranked opponent

TAMPA — The flurry of postponements, cancellations and rescheduled high school football games continued in a big way this week — a crazy turn of events that suddenly has given Jesuit a great opportunity Friday night. Due to coronavirus issues within Wharton’s program, Jesuit in a few hours Wednesday afternoon...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Week 2 high school football scores in Tampa Bay

Here’s how Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas and Hillsborough football teams fared in Week 2 of the season:. Bloomingdale 16, Newsome 10 (OT) Jacksonville University Christian 34, Zephyrhills Christian 13. Osceola 44, Dunedin 29. Seminole 24, Tarpon Springs 9. Pinellas Park 38, Largo 14. St. Petersburg Catholic 23, The Master’s Academy 18.
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Dee Delaney continues to beat the odds

TAMPA — Dee Delaney took his stance as the gunner on the right side of the punt coverage team against the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago. The odds were, as usual, stacked against him as he faced another double team. But surrender is not what he learned as a graduate...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Former Bucs first-round draft pick Keith McCants dies at 53

TAMPA — Former Bucs first-round draft pick Keith McCants, whose six-year NFL career was followed by a downward spiral of self-infliction that included a dependence on painkillers and eventually street drugs, died Thursday in St. Petersburg. The cause of death appears to be a drug overdose, though an investigation continues,...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bulls get overwhelmed in opener at North Carolina State

After one of the toughest years in USF football history, the Bulls started their 25th season Thursday night at North Carolina State — and the struggles continued. The Bulls were often manhandled, gaining only 271 total yards compared to 525 for the Wolfpack, ultimately losing 45-0 in Raleigh, N.C. “We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy