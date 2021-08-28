Cancel
‘Pokemon Go’ analysis: What to catch for the Season of Mischief and September events

By Gieson Cacho
Marin Independent Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the calendar turns to fall in September, the seasons also change in “Pokemon Go.” The period of discovery is fading to black and the time of mischief has begun. This season, which runs from 10 a.m. Sept. 1 to 10 a.m. Dec. 1, focuses on Hoopa, who has already brought the unexpected to the game. The mythical Pokemon brought in legendaries in the second part of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and gave players more of a taste of Galar region pocket monsters in Phase 3 of the Ultra Unlock.

#Pokemon Go#Fashion Week#Special Research#Pokemon Home#The Collection Challenge#Field Research#Shuppet#Gothita#Forests#Krabby#Pvp#The Go Battle League#Ultra#Ditto#The Research Breakthrough
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

What are Poffins used for in Pokemon GO

Any trainers looking to grind up buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO will want to load up on poffins. Since the buddy mechanic was introduced, trainers have been doing loads of walking to grind candy for their favorite Pokemon. This can be very time consuming, though. One of the best ways...
Video Gamesjournalistpr.com

When Is The Upcoming Pokemon Go Fest Event?

Famous characters such as Pikachu will be available in the game, and pop-rock stars and other Pokemon will appear in unique costumes during 2021. Pokemon-related music will also be played in the wild during the day. Pokemon-related music, including Chimecho, Cricket, and Pikachu with Pokemon-inspired hats, will be played during Wild Day.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players are seeking to add Hoopa, the Mythical Psychic/Ghost-type Pokemon, to their Pokedex. But, is it currently possible to get Hoopa on iPhone (iOS) and Android? Here’s the need-to-know info on how to catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go: How to get Hoopa (2021) Pokemon Go players...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

What Beats Persian in Pokemon GO: Best Persian Counters

Pokemon GO trainers are looking for a comprehensive answer on what Pokemon beats Persian. Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni is back—and he's got yet another legendary bird on his team. Trainers who seek him out have the opportunity to fight and capture Ho-Oh, the "Rainbow" Pokemon. However, before they can start attempting to catch this fire and flying-type, trainers will need to work their way through Giovanni's team. As always, he has his faithful partner, Persian, at his side.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO Zacian week: What’s best counter, what isn’t in the game

We’re looking at the most exciting week in Pokemon GO for the past several months here, and Zacian is at the head of the spear. This Pokemon is similar to other Pokemon with different forms – they share candy. As such, if you’re looking to find the most powerful Zacian and you’ll want to wait for the Crowned Sword Zacian – you can start now, even though that version is not yet in the game!
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Zamazenta Counters

Trainers, Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles form is now appearing in five-star raids. Zamazenta, the Fighting-type Legendary Pokemon introduced in Gen 8 is the new Tier 5 Legendary Raid Boss in Pokemon Go. This Legendary Raid Boss can be defeated by 3 Trainers using the best counters and move sets.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go August 24 Skwovet Spotlight Hour, Don’t Transfer Any Rare Pokemon Before the Event Starts

Trainers, the next Pokemon Go Spotlight event is going live on August 24, 2021, featuring Skwovet, and twice the Candy for transferring Pokemon. Skwovet is a Gen 8 Pokemon, which first appeared in Pokemon Go as part of the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 3 Sword and Shield event. This Pokemon can be found in the wild, as a reward for completing the Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon Field Research task and as a reward for completing the Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon task of the Sword and Shield Timed Research.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Pokemon Masters EX Confirms Two-Year Anniversary September Event Details

DeNa has continued its impressive support of Pokemon Masters EX over the past two years, having recovered after a wobbly launch to produce a unique, content-rich mobile Pokemon experience that boasts a thriving community of players. Today, and as expected, the developer is celebrating the milestone with a huge 100...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

What are the Shiny Odds in Pokemon Go and What is the Rarest Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Pokemon are always a delight when you stumble upon them especially the ones that you don’t expect to turn out as a Shiny Pokemon. Many players are wondering what are the chances of finding a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go and what is the rarest Shiny Pokemon in the game, and thanks to the wonderful community, we now have the right numbers.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Pokemon Go upcoming events in September 2021: Featured pokemon raids, spotlight hours, Community Day and more

The announcement of Season of Mischief which could begin in exactly a few days has created plenty more interest in trainers for the approaching month of September 2021. After the tip of August event, there are plenty more existing and upcoming events in Pokemon GO. These include the likes of Spotlight Hours, Community Day, and much more that will be discussed in this article for the upcoming Pokemon Go events during the month of September 2021.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

What Are the Portals in the Sky in Pokemon GO?

The Season of Mischief is right around the corner in Pokemon GO, and Hoopa is responsible for everything. In addition to all the events and changes that will happen in the game, players are now noticing floating ring portals in the sky, and many aren’t quite sure what they mean. So what are the Portals in the Sky in Pokemon GO?
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Can you catch Legendary Pokemon in the wild in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers are always looking for ways to get their hands on legendary Pokemon, and with good reason too. Like in the main series games, legendaries are often far superior to ordinary Pokemon. They typically have larger stats as well as more expansive movepools. Some of them might even...

