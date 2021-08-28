All Nuggets of Wisdom in PSI King’s Sensorium in Psychonauts 2

Whenever a new game comes out, everyone loves to focus on things like the art style or level design or specific mechanics that make the game stand out from its peers. After all, it's perfectly natural for one's attention to gravitate towards the features that have an immediate impact on how much one would enjoy a game. However, much can also be said about how gameplay difficulty can alter one's perception of games. While there's plenty of examples that come to mind where developers seemingly got a kick out of punishing players with impossible tasks, there's not a whole lot of instances where a game had features that made things significantly easier. Of course, this meant that it was inevitable that a developer would eventually come along and challenge the status quo, and this challenge came in the form of Psychonauts 2.