‘Pokemon Go’ analysis: What to catch for the Season of Mischief and September events

By Gieson Cacho
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the calendar turns to fall in September, the seasons also change in “Pokemon Go.” The period of discovery is fading to black and the time of mischief has begun. This season, which runs from 10 a.m. Sept. 1 to 10 a.m. Dec. 1, focuses on Hoopa, who has already brought the unexpected to the game. The mythical Pokemon brought in legendaries in the second part of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and gave players more of a taste of Galar region pocket monsters in Phase 3 of the Ultra Unlock.

www.mercurynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Fashion Week#Special Research#Pokemon Home#The Collection Challenge#Field Research#Shuppet#Gothita#Forests#Krabby#Pvp#Pvp#The Go Battle League#Ultra#Big News#Ditto#The Research Breakthrough
Comments / 0

