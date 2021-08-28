Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

'Lopes Up! GCU releases men's basketball schedule

By Jeff Vinton
Posted by 
12 News
12 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWzc4_0bfPZ9x900

The Grand Canyon University Antelopes men's basketball team has reloaded as they look to defend their first WAC title and make their 2nd NCAA Tournament appearance in head coach Bryce Drew's second season. Today, they released their schedule.

The 'Lopes will play an exhibition against Western New Mexico on Oct. 30 at GCU Arena before opening the season on Nov. 9 at home against Grambling State.

Other highlights from the non-conference schedule include:

  • Wyoming coming to GCU Arena on Nov. 22
  • The 'Lopes traveling to Malibu to face Pepperdine on Nov. 27
  • The 'Lopes playing at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic. They'll face the University of San Francisco on Dec. 18
  • The 'Lopes traveling to Reno, Nev., to face Nevada on Dec. 21

But the game that may have fans the most excited is a crosstown visit to take on ASU at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 9.

The two schools faced off for the first time last year in a game that came down to the wire, with ASU winning 71-70 after Remy Martin made a three-pointer with nine seconds remaining.

This year's rematch was made even more exciting when two Sun Devils, Holland Woods and Taeshon Cherry, transferred to GCU.

GCU will open WAC play on Dec. 30 against Chicago State at GCU Arena.

The regular season ends when the Lopes host Dixie State on March 5 at GCU Arena.

In total, GCU plays 17 regular-season games at GCU Arena, which has become known for having one of the best atmospheres and student sections in college basketball.

Attendance was limited last year, but this year, that will not be the case.

In 2019, GCU averaged 6,978 fans at the 7,000-seat GCU Arena.

The WAC Tournament will start March 10, and be held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

You can find the full schedule here .

12 Sports on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
State
Nevada State
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Phoenix, AZ
College Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
Arizona College Basketball
City
Tempe, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Drew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Wac#Grambling State#Pepperdine#Asu#Dixie State#Gcu Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy