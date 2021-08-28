5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights: Week 1
The High School football season is finally here and we have it all covered at 5 On Your Side.
This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage. Introducing... 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all over the area to showcase the biggest games, best players and sights and sounds from schools large and small.
Here's our coverage from week 1 of the high school football season around the St. Louis area.
Full 5 On Your Sideline highlights from Week 1
Comments / 0