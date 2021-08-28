5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights: Week 1

The High School football season is finally here and we have it all covered at 5 On Your Side.

This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage. Introducing... 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all over the area to showcase the biggest games, best players and sights and sounds from schools large and small.

Here's our coverage from week 1 of the high school football season around the St. Louis area.

Full 5 On Your Sideline highlights from Week 1

East St. Louis at CBC

Edwardsville at De Smet

Parkway South at Parkway West

Battle at Fort Zumwalt North

Kirkwood at Belleville West

MICDS at SLUH

Holt at Jennings

Lutheran North at St. Mary's

Cahokia at Cardinal Ritter

