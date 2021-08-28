Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights: Week 1

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DmjU_0bfPZ6Iy00

The High School football season is finally here and we have it all covered at 5 On Your Side.

This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage. Introducing... 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all over the area to showcase the biggest games, best players and sights and sounds from schools large and small.

Here's our coverage from week 1 of the high school football season around the St. Louis area.

Full 5 On Your Sideline highlights from Week 1

East St. Louis at CBC

Edwardsville at De Smet

Parkway South at Parkway West

Battle at Fort Zumwalt North

Kirkwood at Belleville West

MICDS at SLUH

Holt at Jennings

Lutheran North at St. Mary's

Cahokia at Cardinal Ritter

More High School Coverage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Season#Ritter#American Football#Sluh Holt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy