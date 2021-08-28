Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Becky Lynch Gets New #1 Contender On SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBianca Belair is the new #1 contender to new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opened with The Man coming to the ring to discuss her SummerSlam return and quick win over Belair. Becky talked about how good it feels to be back on top, and said when she gave up the RAW Women’s Title last year it felt like she was giving up part of her identity but she promised she’s been working hard every day to get back where she was. Becky also said she does have a new life now, and a new set of priorities, and if we thought she was dangerous when fighting for herself, we have no idea how deadly she’s about to be now. Lynch also addressed backlash over how she defeated Belair at SummerSlam, and said she’s sorry… for absolutely nothing. She went on about how being in WWE is all about timing, and how she had been waiting on the moment for a long time. Belair then interrupted and said she’s not here to make excuses, because that’s not her style, but she’s not cool with what happened at the pay-per-view. She went on about how she worked too hard and too long for Becky to erase it all in 26 seconds, so she wants a rematch for the title. She was interrupted by Zelina Vega, who also wanted a title shot. They were then interrupted by Carmella, who believed she was deserving of the title shot.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Becky Quick
Person
Carmella
Person
Liv Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown Women#Champion Becky Lynch#Wwe Smackdown#Fox#The Raw Women S Title#Beckylynchwwe#Biancabelairwwe#Smackdown Women S Title
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘In Trouble’ With AEW Star?

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEPopculture

Nikki Bella Has Strong Reaction to Bianca Belair Losing to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

One of the biggest surprises of SummerSlam was Becky Lynch returning and beating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans were happy to see Lynch back in action after leaving in May 2020 due to her pregnancy, but how she beat Belair made fans very angry. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was asked about her favorite moment from SummerSlam and used the time to react to the Belair losing the title.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Paige takes a shot at WWE

After several months of waiting, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE in SummerSlam Pay Per View. A return to the ring that she caused a sensation especially for how she went in the event of the summer. Becky arrived to replace the absent Sasha Banks and won the title in an incredible way after 27 seconds in a sort of 'squash match' The goal of Vince McMahon's company is to get Becky back as Heel in this interesting feud.
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Heel Becky Lynch and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown was a strong show with some good matches and a few segments that kicked off some new feuds. Becky Lynch made her return to the blue brand and received a huge ovation. She was quickly confronted by Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Finn Balor Vs. Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair Challenges Becky Lynch

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s main event. We’re live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as fireworks go off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who is replacing Pat McAfee, who is out recovering from COVID-19. Cole says McAfee will be back next week for Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch

The night after the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy then she relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka before taking a hiatus. Prior to her absence from WWE programming Becky Lynch was one of the top stars in WWE, and fans heard Lynch refer...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Sabotage’ Becky Lynch With Fake Boos

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s feud might just be in it’s infancy but it’s already captured O the full attention of the WWE Universe. Lynch would shockingly re-debut after a year away from the company due to pregnancy at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event last month. It would be here where Lynch would defeat Belair in convincing fashion for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch recently showed off her abs in this beautiful photo.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On How Brock Lesnar’s Return May Be Negative For WWE

At WWE SummerSlam 2021, WWE welcomed back two of their very best talents in Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. Becky Lynch made her return to interrupt SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and challenge her to a match for Belair’s title, in which “The Man” won fairly easily. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar approached Roman Reigns following “The Tribal Chief’s” win over John Cena. After the show went off the air, Lesnar gave Cena an F5.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE: Why Becky Lynch’s Return Has Lost It’s Shine

SummerSlam 2021 delivered a WrestleMania level spectacle as WWE looked to make their summer party a night never to forget. Huge names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Becky Lynch were present, with Lesnar and Lynch making their long-awaited returns to the company in front of a stadium full of fans.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Finn Balor in tonight's main event. Balor confronted Reigns at the end of last week's episode during Reigns and The Usos' championship celebration. Balor demanded his title shot for tonight after John Cena stole his SummerSlam match. The heels beat down Balor until The Street Profits made the save.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Addresses Bad Guy Status and Denies Bianca Belair Title Rematch on SmackDown

The Man Becky Lynch came out to greet the SmackDown fans, and after last week's no. 1 challenger match between Zelina Vega, Carmella, Live Morgan, and Bianca Belair, it was Belair standing tall as the next contender. After watching it all unfold in a video recap, Lynch took the microphone and addressed her challenger and the fans. Lynch had a smile on her face and soaked in the crowd for a bit, and then said "The Man has come around to Jacksonville! Now last week during my return as your SmackDown Women's Champion I walked down this very ring... no you deserve it chants but okay", and then she got a few and she smiled.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bianca Belair talks about Sasha Banks' status

SummerSlam has given us many surprises and not only with regard to the great return that appeared in the Main Event. Over the course of the long-awaited show, it was announced that Sasha Banks would not be taking to the event and would not be taking on the bitter rival, champion Bianca Belair.
WWEcentralrecorder.com

WWE Smackdown September 3rd 2021 – 5 Must See Moments!

This is one of the most awaited editions of WWE SmackdownThe blue brand of WWE Create a stacked deck. The Street Profits took on The Usos in a battle for the tag team titles. Cesaro fought Seth Rollins during a duel between two of WWE’s top technical wrestlers. Finn Balor fought Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Title. This was the main event. Here are 5 must-see moments Friday Night Smackdown.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.03.21

Hello there people, it’s time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’re allegedly getting a Universal title match between champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, Balor challenged Reigns last week and it was accepted plus Balor has some allies in the form of the Street Profits to try and neutralize the Usos. That should also give a decent enough reason for the Profits and Usos to engage in a tag team title feud. Apparently Sasha Banks is being advertised for this show, but at this point I’m doubtful about that. But last week Bianca Belair won an elimination match to get a title shot at some point in the future against Becky Lynch, so we’ll probably get some kind of interaction between those two again this week. Happy Corbin debuted his new gimmick last week, and will probably be back again though in what capacity remains to be seen. Dominik Mysterio is continuing his slow heel turn, Shisuke Nakamura should get some kind of title program going sooner rather than later, and the Alpha Academy could be around somewhere too. Well that’s all the preamble I’ve got, let’s get to the action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy