Redmond High wrestling coach Lantz Schwabenbauer and several local grapplers are part of the new all-ages Ascend Wrestling Academy in Woodinville. Schwabenbauer, who’s part of the Mustangs coaching squad, is on staff at Ascend, which is housed in a 5,000-square-foot area at 7533 W. Bostonian Road, Building C. All levels of boys and girls wrestlers from K-12 are welcome to hone their skills at Ascend. Registration is now open, and more information can be found at www.ascendwrestlingacademy.com.