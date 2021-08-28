North Stonington extends free lunch to students through national program
NORTH STONINGTON — For the 2021-22 school year, the North Stonington School District has opted to participate in the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program. Therefore, all student meals offered will be free of charge for this school year. However, households that would be eligible for free or reduced-priced meals should still submit applications for the other possible benefits that may be linked to the district's percentage of qualifying families.www.thewesterlysun.com
