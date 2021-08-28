CBS19 WEATHER: Not as hot this weekend but it comes with increased rain chances

It's the weekend East Texas! What do you have planned? If your plans include spending outside Saturday and Sunday mornings will be the best time to be outdoors. Sunny and comfortable conditions will greet us Saturday morning but keep an eye to the sky Saturday afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop.

SATURDAY :

The big weather story of the weekend will be Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify as it crosses the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Back here in East Texas Saturday will get off to a sunny and dry start but by the afternoon as we heat up to near 90, a wave of energy will cross into East Texas out of Louisiana. This weak wave will create enough rising air so that scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

SATURDAY NIGHT :

A few showers will linger into late Saturday night but all in all it will be another warm and humid night with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 70s, You might notice the east wind gradually backing to the northeast, This will be in response to the circulation around Hurricane Ida getting close to landfall in Louisiana.

SUNDAY:

Sinking air around the circulation of IDA will lead to sunnier skies Sunday over East Texas. This will help daytime highs rise back into the low 90s. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out but the chance of rain sits about 10 to 20-percent. Meantime Hurricane IDA will be getting close to the US coastline as a major hurricane.

We'll continue to keep a very close eye on Ida as it approaches the US coastline.

