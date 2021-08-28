Cancel
Julius Randle reacts to leaving $83 million on massive extension with Knicks

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulius Randle committed to the New York Knicks long-term with a monster four-year, $117 million extension. In the process, however, he left a ton of money on the table which he could’ve gotten if he waited for a year. As Andrew Lopez of ESPN noted, Randle would have been eligible to a $200 million extension […] The post Julius Randle reacts to leaving $83 million on massive extension with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.

