Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets rumors: Kevin Durant, Nets looking to exploit Cavs’ Lauri Markkanen trade

basketball-addict.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauri Markkanen made headlines on Friday after news broke that he was at the center of a blockbuster three-team deal between the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls, and the Portland Trail Blazers. With Markkanen heading to the Cavs, it looks like Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to capitalize on the aftermath of […] The post Nets rumors: Kevin Durant, Nets looking to exploit Cavs’ Lauri Markkanen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Chicago Bulls#The Brooklyn Nets#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Nets forward Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s workout video

The Golden State Warriors are eager to welcome back Klay Thompson after two seasons of inactivity. Thompson last saw action in Golden State’s Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. The plan is for him to make his long-awaited comeback on Christmas Day against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. When he’s not on […] The post Nets forward Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s workout video appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Eastern Conference Exec On DeAndre Jordan Joining The Lakers: “I Hope The Nets Buy Him Out So He Can Join The Lakers’ AARP Squad. Better Yet, The LAARP. I’ve Never Seen A Roster Like This.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to almost every single veteran around the league over the past couple of months. The team is reportedly eyeing DeAndre Jordan if he agrees to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, as he's not expected to get many minutes going forward. Jordan...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s bold statement after Nets signing

That didn’t take long. Just one day after it was revealed that LaMarcus Aldridge had been cleared by his doctors to return to the NBA, the seven-time All-Stra has now agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for a sensational return to the team. According to reports, Aldridge has...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star James Harden’s ‘scary’ 7-word warning to all 29 NBA teams

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the favorites to win it all in 2021-22, and James Harden just fueled that discussion even more with a bold warning to the 29 other NBA teams. Ari Alexander of KPRC Channel 2 in Houston caught up with Harden and asked him what Nets fans can expect from him in the upcoming campaign. Brimming with confidence, the Beard emphasized that a “healthy James Harden” is coming for “scary, scary hours” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: 3 free agents to pursue after Lauri Markkanen signing

The Cleveland Cavaliers bided their time this offseason, making only a small handful of moves and letting the flurry of market activity pass them by. Then they took the reigns, making the headline deal of the last week of August, executing a sign and trade for Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy