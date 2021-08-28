Nets rumors: Kevin Durant, Nets looking to exploit Cavs’ Lauri Markkanen trade

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the favorites to win it all in 2021-22, and James Harden just fueled that discussion even more with a bold warning to the 29 other NBA teams. Ari Alexander of KPRC Channel 2 in Houston caught up with Harden and asked him what Nets fans can expect from him in the upcoming campaign. Brimming with confidence, the Beard emphasized that a “healthy James Harden” is coming for “scary, scary hours” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.