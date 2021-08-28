JMU volleyball rallies for 3-2 win in season opener

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – Alabama volleyball earned its second win of opening day with a four-set decision over tournament host Marshall Friday evening, winning by set scores of 25-27, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19. Alabama (2-0) fell in the opening set to Marshall (0-1) but battled back with three set victories, each by increasing point margins, to get the win in four sets. Kendyl Reaugh led the attack with a career-best 16 kills and .317 hitting percentage, committing just three errors on 41 attacks. Abby Marjama was close behind with 14 kills and a .316 clip, with the pair accounting for over half of the team's offensive output. Emily Janek posted her second double-double in as many games, finishing with 39 assists and 13 digs. After setting a new career high with 22 digs earlier today, Dru Kuck improved on that with 24 in Friday's second contest, while Shaye Eggleston also finished in double figures with 15.