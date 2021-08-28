Cancel
JMU volleyball rallies for 3-2 win in season opener

By Madison Hricik
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJMU volleyball wasted no time building excitement for the season, earning a comeback win in five sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24, 15-13) to kick off the JMU Invitational against High Point. Despite being down by two sets, the Dukes took three straight to seal a home opener. “This game was...

