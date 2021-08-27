Phil Mickelson Tees Off on USGA Over Driver Length Proposal

Phil Mickelson chips to the 13th green during a practice round prior to the start of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines GC on June 14, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Ezra Shaw via Getty Images)

The USGA, golf’s governing body, is reportedly considering reigning in the driver length to 46 inches, and apparently Phil Mickelson is none too pleased with the alleged rumor.

The 51-year-old reigning PGA Champion took to Twitter to rip the golf organization:

“Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46 inches,” Mickelson wrote. “This is PATHETIC. 1st it promotes a shorter more violent swing (injury prone,) doesn’t allow for length of arc to create speed, and during our 1st golf boom in 40 years, our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun.”

In a storm of replies to his main tweet, Mickelson confirmed his Callaway Epic Speed driver measures 47.5 inches, while ripping the USGA as “amateurs,” and illogical (“logic isn’t their strong suit”).